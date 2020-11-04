AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Match Moved To The Main PPV Card

AEW has announced that John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy has been moved to the main card of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. It was previously announced for the Buy In Pre-Show. A new match for the Pre-Show will be confirmed later on.

Here is the current line up for Saturday’s Full Gear PPV-

-World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

-World Tag Team Championships Match: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks (If YB lose, they can’t challenge for the titles any longer.)

-Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Nyla Rose

-TNT Championship Match: Cody (C) vs. Darby Allin

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

-Elite Deletion: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho (MJF will join The Inner Circle if he wins.)

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver