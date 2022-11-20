AEW Full Gear Results – November 19, 2022

Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

First Match: (81-43-1) “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. (69-27) Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage In A Steel Cage Match

Perry with heavy bodyshots after the bell rings. Luchasaurus launches Perry to the corner. Perry showcases his speed and agility. Perry with a shoulder block. Perry kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Perry with a Missile Dropkick. Perry transitions into a corner mount. Perry ducks under two clotheslines from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus lawn darts Perry face first into the steel. Perry is busted open. Luchasaurus jams Perry’s face against the steel. Luchasaurus with a Vertical Toss. Luchasaurus is throwing haymakers at Perry. Luchasaurus with a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Luchasaurus repeatedly throws Perry into the steel. Perry with a Rebound Lariat. Luchasaurus answers with a Crucifix Bomb into the steel for a two count. Luchasaurus puts Perry on the top turnbuckle. Perry applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Perry punches Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus kicks Perry in the face. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Perry off the top turnbuckle. Luchasaurus hits The Cut Throat for a two count.

Luchasaurus argues with the referee. Cage snatches the key away from Mike Posey. The AEW Security Team brings Cage to the backstage area. Perry and Luchasaurus are brawling on the outside. Luchasaurus catapults Perry into the steel. Luchasaurus pulls out a table and multiple chairs from under the ring. Luchasaurus slams Perry’s head on the steel ring stairs. The referee tells Luchasaurus to get back in the ring. Perry with rapid fire haymakers. Luchasaurus drops Perry with The Big Boot. Perry with Three Running Dropkicks. Perry repeatedly kicks Luchasaurus face against the steel. Perry goes for a PowerBomb, but Luchasaurus counters with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Perry blocks The Chokeslam. Perry drills Luchasaurus with The Canadian Destroyer for a one count. Perry with a running chair shot. Perry connects with The Kill Switch on the chair for a two count.

Perry stands on the back of Luchasaurus neck. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Perry through a chair for a two count. Luchasaurus puts Perry on the top turnbuckle. Perry hammers down on the back of Luchasaurus neck. Perry with The Avalanche Slice Bread. Perry with forearm shivers. Luchasaurus HeadButts Perry. Luchasaurus is throwing haymakers at Perry. Perry refuses to stay down. Perry with combo palm strikes. Perry is raining down haymakers. Perry nails Luchasaurus with The PileDriver for a two count. Perry denies The Chokeslam. Luchasaurus tips the table over. Perry applies The Sleeper Hold. Luchasaurus with Two TombStone PileDrivers for a two count. Perry reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Perry lays Luchasaurus flat on the table. Perry delivers a vicious chair shot. Perry climbs up to the top of the cage. Perry lands The Flying Elbow Drop through the table. Perry makes Luchasaurus tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (82-43-1) “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry via Submission

Second Match: (11-3) The Death Triangle (c) w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (55-16-1) Kenny Omega & (39-13) The Young Bucks w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa For The AEW World Trios Championship

Don Callis joins the commentary team for this match. Pac and Kenny Omega will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac backs Omega into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Pac kicks Omega in the gut. Omega reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Pac kicks Omega in the face. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac with another toe kick. Pac whips Omega across the ring. Omega ducks a clothesline from Pac. Omega dropkicks the left knee of Pac. Omega goes for The Kotaro Krusher, but Pac lands back on his feet. Pac spits in Omega’s face. Fenix and Nick are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fenix launches Nick over the top rope. Nick blocks The Sunset Bomb. Nick blocks The Roll Through Cutter. Standing Switch Exchange. Swing and Miss Display. Spinning Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Matt and Pentagon are tagged in. Double Clothesline. Double Pump Kick. Double SuperKick to Pac. Matt tags in Omega. Pac retreats to the outside. Pentagon slaps Omega in the chest. Omega slips over Pentagon over the top rope. Young Bucks with a Double Enzuigiri. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Hurricanrana to Fenix.

Omega knocks Pac off the ring apron. Nick with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Nick with The Fosbury Flop. Matt tags in Omega. Omega goes for The Rolling Senton, but Pac counters with a low dropkick. Pac kicks Omega in the back of the head. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac repeatedly kicks Omega in the face. Pac slams Omega’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pac tags in Pentagon. Death Triangle with Three Back Kicks. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Pentagon slaps Omega in the chest. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac hammers down on the back of Omega’s neck. Pac bodyslams Omega. Pac dives over Omega. Omega drops Pac with a Running Palm Thrust. Matt and Fenix are tagged in. Matt with The Locomotion Northern Lights Suplex’s. Matt punches Pentagon. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Assisted What’s Up Dropkick for a two count. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Matt. Matt punches Pac. Matt decks Pentagon with a back elbow smash. Matt with The Missile Dropkick. Pentagon tags in Pac.

Pac kicks Omega off the apron. Matt launches Pac over the top rope. Fenix slaps Matt in the chest. Nick with a straight right hand. Matt with a Cazadora FaceBuster. Nick and Pac are tagged in. Nick with two clotheslines. Nick delivers his combination offense in the corner. Nick slaps Pentagon in the chest. Nick leapfrogs over Fenix. Nick with a Headscissors/Arm-Drag Combination. Nick tags in Omega. Omega is throwing haymakers at Pac. Pac with a Spinning Back Kick. Omega teep kicks Pac. Omega with Two Snap Dragon Suplex’s. Omega lands The SomerSault Plancha. Fenix slaps Nick in the chest. Nick dumps Fenix face first on the top rope. Matt with a Slingshot DDT on the apron. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Nick answers with a double sledge. Nick with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner to the outside. Omega rolls Pac back into the ring. Omega with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi for a two count. Pac dodges The V-Trigger. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks.

Pac kicks Omega in the chest. Death Triangle with Triple TombStone PileDrivers. Fenix with a Flying Splash off Pentagon’s chest. Pentagon drills Matt with The Canadian Destroyer. Fenix with The Roll Through Cutter to Nick. Pac connects with The Black Arrow. Pac applies The Brutalizer. Nick breaks up the submission. Lucha Brothers with Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick. Fenix follows that with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Pac gives Fenix the bell hammer. Fenix refuses to use it. Omega nails Pac with The V-Trigger. Omega with The Tiger Driver #98 for a two count. Pentagon with Three SlingBlades. Cero Miedo. The ELITE with a Triple SuperKick. Nick with The Reverse Hurricanrana. The ELITE delivers The BTE Trigger for a two count. Pac grabs the bell hammer. Nick SuperKicks Pac. Nick with The Tornillo. Matt with The Orihara MoonSault. V-Trigger 2. Pac hands Fenix the bell hammer behind the referee’s back. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Fenix counters with the bell hammer shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW World Trios Champions, (12-3) The Death Triangle via Pinfall

Third Match: (41-0) Jade Cargill (c) w/Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey vs. (82-33) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir For The AEW TBS Championship

Nyla Rose attacks Kiera Hogan before the bell rings. Cargill is throwing haymakers at Rose. Cargill uppercuts Rose. Cargill with a forearm smash. Cargill slams Rose’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cargill kicks Rose in the gut. Cargill hammers down on the back of Rose’s neck. Cargill repeatedly stomps on Rose’s chest. Cargill is choking Rose with her boot. Rose whips Cargill across the ring. Cargill holds onto the ropes. Cargill dumps Rose out of the ring. Cargill with a Running Pump Kick that propels Rose over the ringside barricade. Rose punches Cargill. Cargill back drops Rose over the barricade. Rose drives Cargill back first into the ring apron. Rose rolls Cargill back into the ring. Rose levels Cargill with The Body Avalanche. Rose with Two Bodyslams. Rose with a Big Splash. Rose follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. Rose poses for the crowd.

Rose is throwing haymakers at Cargill. Rose repeatedly stomps on Cargill’s chest. The referee admonishes Rose. Cargill decks Rose with a back elbow smash. Cargill kicks Rose in the face. Cargill goes for a Flying Splash, but Rose puts her foot up in the air. Rose with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cargill with heavy bodyshots. Rose dodges The Pump Kick. Rose kicks Cargill in the gut. Rose has Cargill draped across the top strand. Rose hits The Guillotine Knee Drop for a two count. Cargill denies The Beast Bomb. Cargill rocks Rose with a forearm smash. Cargill goes into the lateral press for a two count. Cargill hammers down on the back of Rose’s neck. Cargill uppercuts Rose. Rose reverses out of the irish whip from Cargill. Cargill kicks Rose in the chest. Cargill connects with The Beast Bomb for a two count. Rose denies The Jaded. Cargill rolls Rose over for a two count. Rose drops Cargill with The Jaded for a two count. Rose goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cargill ducks out of the way. Cargill nails Rose with The Pump Kick. Cargill plants Rose with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW TBS Champion, (42-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (53-23-1) Chris Jericho (c) vs. (34-8-2) Bryan Danielson vs. (12-2) Claudio Castagnoli vs. (53-34) Sammy Guevara In A Fatal Four Way Match For The ROH World Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for this match. All hell starts breaking loose after the bell rings. Chop Exchange. Jericho and Castagnoli are brawling on the outside. Castagnli slams Jericho’s head on the ringside barricade. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Danielson with clubbing mid-kicks. Castagnoli whips Jericho into the barricade. Guevara kicks Danielson in the chest. Danielson sends Guevara crashing to the outside. Danielson lands The Suicide Dive. Jericho attacks Danielson from behind. Jericho throws Danielson into the steel ring steps. Jericho rolls Danielson back into the ring. Jericho kicks Danielson in the face. Jericho poses for the crowd. Second Chop Exchange. BCC gangs up on Jericho. Uppercut Party. Danielson chops Jericho. Running Dropkick/Uppercut Combination. Castagnoli starts shaking Danielson’s hand. Uppercut Exchange. Danielson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Danielson transitions into a Triangle Choke. Rollup Exchange. Jericho with a Running Boot. Jericho puts the boots to Castagnoli and Danielson. The BCC with a Double Flapjack. Double Single Leg Crab. Guevara with a Flying Double Cutter for a two count.

Guevara hooks the outside leg of Danielson for a two count. Jericho hugs Guevara. Jericho with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. JAS Pose. JAS clotheslines Castagnoli over the top rope. Jericho with two knee lifts. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex to Danielson. Jericho with a straight right hand. Guevara transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jericho with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Jericho unloads two knife edge chops. Guevara with a chop/forearm combination. Double Irish Whip. Guevara with a corner clothesline. Danielson side steps Guevara into the turnbuckles. Danielson with forearm shivers. YES! Kicks. Danielson with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Danielson hooks the outside leg of Guevara for a two count. Danielson with a Chop/Mid-Kick Combination. Danielson puts Guevara on the top turnbuckle. Danielson goes for a FrankenSteiner, but Guevara lands back on his feet. Guevara leapfrogs over Danielson. Guevara backflips over Danielson. Guevara with The Standing Spanish Fly. Jericho with a Double LionSault for a two count.

Castagnoli follows that with a GutWrench Suplex. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Jericho denies The Giant Swing. Castagnoli with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Castagnoli ducks a clothesline from Jericho. Castagnoli goes for a SpringBoard Uppercut, but Jericho counters with The CodeBreaker. Guevara breaks up the pinning opportunity for Jericho. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Guevara with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Guevara scores the elbow knockdown. Guevara with a blistering chop. Jericho kicks Guevara in the face. Guevara drops Jericho with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Jericho blocks The Walls Of Jericho. Jericho with a double leg takedown. Jericho gets Guevara trapped in The Walls Of Jericho. Danielson goes for a Shotgun Dropkick, but Jericho counters with The Walls Of Jericho. Castagnoli with Two Running Boots. Castagnoli with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Castagnoli applies The Sharpshooter. Danielson adds The Lebel Lock. Guevara with Two SuperKicks. Guevara hits The GTH on Jericho. Guevara lands The Shooting Star Press for a two count. Guevara with hammer elbows to Danielson. Danielson is pissed.

Danielson slaps Guevara in the face. Castagnoli throws Guevara into Jericho. Danielson connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Hammer Elbow Exchange. Castagnoli goes for a Pop Up Uppercut, but Danielson counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Castagnoli with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Danielson blocks The SuperPlex. Guevara with a SpringBoard Cutter to Castagnoli. Guevara with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Danielson applies The Lebel Lock. Jericho breaks up the submission. Jericho with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Castagnoli clotheslines Jericho to the floor. Castagnoli with The Uppercut Train. Castagnoli catches Danielson in mid-air. Castagnoli with The Neutralizer on the floor. Guevara with a Shooting Star Press to the outside. Guevara rolls Castagnoli back into the ring. Castagnoli catches Guevara in mid-air. Castagnoli with The Pop Uppercut for a two count. Guevara uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Castagnoli delivers The Giant Swing. Jericho drops Guevara with a Flying Judas Effect. Jericho plants Castagnoli with The Judas Effect to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, (54-23-1) Chris Jericho via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0-0) Saraya vs. (51-28) Britt Baker

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baker backs Saraya into the ropes. Baker applies a side headlock. Saraya whips Baker across the ring. Baker drops Saraya with a shoulder tackle. Saraya is playing mind games with Baker. Strong lockup. Saraya grabs a side headlock. Baker sends Saraya into the ropes. Saraya SuperKicks Baker. Baker regroups on the outside. Baker spins Saraya around the ring apron. Baker with clubbing blows to Saraya’s back. Baker with a Twisting NeckBreaker on the floor. Baker applies the cravate right in front of Saraya’s brother who’s sitting in the front row. Baker rolls Saraya back into the ring. Baker hooks the outside leg for a two count. Baker applies the sitting cravate. Baker with another cover for a two count. Baker with a forearm smash. Baker sends Saraya to the corner. Saraya kicks Baker in the face. Baker blocks a boot from Saraya. Baker drops Saraya with a Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Baker puts on the green glove.

Saraya with heavy bodyshots. Baker answers with two forearms. Saraya ducks a clothesline from Baker. Baker with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Baker hammers down on the back of Saraya’s neck. Baker applies the greco roman throat hold. Saraya puts Baker on her shoulders. Saraya dumps Baker face first on the ring apron. Saraya with a Flying Crossbody Block off the apron. Saraya rolls Baker back into the ring. Saraya hooks the inside leg for a two count. Baker pie faces Saraya. Forearm Exchange. Saraya ducks a clothesline from Baker. Saraya applies a wrist lock. Saraya with three short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Baker applies a waist lock. Saraya with a serious back elbow smashes. Saraya with a running elbow smash. Saraya repeatedly stomps on Baker’s chest. Baker with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Saraya with The Knight Cap for a two count.

Saraya goes for The Rampage, but Baker counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Saraya escapes The Lock Jaw. Baker hits The Air Raid Crash for a two count. Baker puts Saraya on the top turnbuckle. Baker with forearm shivers. Saraya with clubbing blows to Baker’s back. Saraya follows that with a Sunset Bomb for a two count. Saraya connects with The Rampage for a two count. Saraya applies The Reverse Cloverleaf. Baker sends Saraya face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Saraya applies a full nelson lock. Baker brings Saraya down to the mat. Baker applies The Lock Jaw. Rollup Exchange. Saraya avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Saraya SuperKicks Baker. Saraya with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Saraya punches Baker in the back. Baker denies The Rampage. Baker with The Ripcord Elbow. Baker with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Baker delivers The Curb Stomp for a two count. Saraya blocks The Air Raid Crash. Saraya drops Baker with another Running Knee Strike for a two count. Saraya with Two Rampages to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Saraya via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (65-8) Wardlow (c) vs. (10-1) Samoa Joe vs. (56-21) Powerhouse Hobbs In A Triple Threat Match For The AEW TNT Championship

Wardlow rocks Hobbs with a forearm smash. Wardlow with clubbing blows to Joe’s back. Wardlow with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wardlow punches Joe in the back. Wardlow sends Joe face first into the steel ring post. Hobbs with a running clothesline. Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Wardlow. Hobbs slams Wardlow’s head on the steel ring steps and the ring apron. Hobbs rolls Wardlow back into the ring. Hobbs punches Wardlow in the back. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Joe with a chop/jab combination. Hobbs scores the elbow knockdown. Hobbs lays Wardlow flat on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Wardlow’s chest. Joe with two knife edge chops. Hobbs answers with a T-Bone Suplex. Hobbs is mauling Wardlow in the corner. Hobbs targets the midsection of Joe. Hobbs sends Joe to the corner.

Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Wardlow. Wardlow with a Corkscrew Pescado. Wardlow with Two SuperKicks. Wardlow follows that with Two HeadButts. Wardlow drops Hobbs with a Lariat. Wardlow lands The Swanton Bomb. Joe with a Running Senton Splash. Joe dumps Wardlow out of the ring. Joe with a running elbow smash. Joe with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Joe follows that with clubbing boot scrapes. Joe with The Face Wash. Wardlow is throwing haymakers at Joe. Joe with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Joe drops Wardlow with a Running Boot. Joe with another Running Senton Splash for a two count. Joe with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Joe applies a front face lock. Hobbs with a DDT. Wardlow drives Hobbs back first into turnbuckles.

Wardlow with a shoulder block/uppercut combination. Wardlow with a double leg takedown. Wardlow hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Wardlow sends Hobbs tumbling to the floor. Wardlow and Hobbs are trading back and forth shots on the outside. Joe lands The Suicide Dive. Joe whips Hobbs into the steel barricade. Joe goes for a PowerBomb, but Hobbs counters with The Pounce. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Hobbs goes for a Bodyslam, but Wardlow lands back on his feet. Wardlow tees off on Hobbs. Hobbs blocks The F10. Wardlow delivers The PowerBomb Symphony. Joe clocks Wardlow with the TNT Title. Joe makes Hobbs pass out to The Coquina Clutch.

Winner: New AEW TNT Champion, (11-1) Samoa Joe via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: (11-0) Sting & (67-25-1) Darby Allin vs. (0-0) Jeff Jarrett & (21-8) Jay Lethal w/Sonjay Dutt In A No Disqualification Match

Allin attacks Lethal with a skateboard on the stage. Sting is standing behind Jarrett. Jarrett begs for mercy. Sting is throwing haymakers at Jarrett. Sting and Allin tees off on Jarrett. Allin with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Allin and Jarrett are brawling in the crowd. Sting propels Lethal over the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Newark. Allin with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Sting dumps Lethal crotch first on the barricade. Allin climbs up a ladder on the stage. Satnam Singh catches Allin in mid-air. Singh tosses Allin onto the ramp way. Sting is raining down haymakers. Sting with a Flying Crossbody Block off the railing. Jarrett whips Allin into the steel ring steps. Jarrett with a chair shot across the back of Allin. Jarrett repeatedly stomps on Allin’s back. Jarrett whips Allin into the turnbuckles. Jarrett with a Running Boot across the back of Allin’s head. Jarrett struts around the ring. Jarrett with a Lariat. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal applies The Abdominal Stretch. Meeting Of The Minds. Sting and Jarrett are tagged in.

Sting with a series of clotheslines. Sting with Two Stinger Splashes. Sting follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Sting scores the elbow knockdown. Sting applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Dutt punches Sting. Singh Chokeslams Sting. Jarrett hooks the outside leg for a two count. Allin and Lethal are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Lethal with a Pump Kick. Lethal catches Allin in mid-air. Lethal delivers The Lethal Combination for a two count. Jarrett grabs his acoustic guitar. Jarrett nearly hits Lethal with the guitar. Allin shoves Lethal into Jarrett. Allin with a Leaping Stunner. Allin goes for The Coffin Drop, but Jarrett counters with the guitar shot. Allin pops back on his feet. Allin HeadButts Jarrett. Allin with a flurry of backhands. Allin with a Double Coffin Splash. Sting knocks Dutt off the ring apron. Sting sends Singh face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Scorpion Death Drop/Coffin Drop Combination to Singh. Allin lands The Suicide Dive. Sting reverses out of the irish whip from Lethal. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Sting. Lethal goes for The Lethal Injection, but Sting counters with The Scorpion Death Drop. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-0) Sting & (68-25-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Eight Match: (27-4) Toni Storm (c) vs. (18-19) Jamie Hayter For The Interim AEW Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Storm applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Storm taunts Hayter. Hayter reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm dropkicks Hayter. Storm knocks Hayter off the ring apron with a Running Hip Attack. Storm slams Hayter’s head on the apron. Storm whips Hayter into the steel barricade. Storm with clubbing blows to Hayter’s back. Hayter throws Storm into the barricade. Storm repeatedly sends Hayter face first into the steel ring post. Storm unloads two knife edge chops. Storm inadvertently chops the ring post. The referee is losing control of this match. Hayter uses the barricade as a weapon. Hayter with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Hayter is choking Storm with her boot. Chop Exchange. Hayter whips Storm across the ring. Hayter drops Storm with a shoulder tackle for a two count.

Hayter toys around with Storm. Hayter repeatedly drives Storm face first into the canvas. Hayter stomps on the back of Storm’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Hayter applies a rear chin lock. Hayter pulls Storm down to the mat. The referee admonishes Hayter. Hayter with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Forearm Exchange. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Hayter. Storm with a Lou Thez Press. Storm transitions into a ground and pound attack. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Storm goes for a Bodyslam, but Hayter lands back on her feet. Storm drops Hayter with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayter. Second Forearm Exchange. Storm HeadButts Hayter for a two count. Rebel makes her way down to the ringside area.

Third Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike/Front Boot Exchange. Running Forearm Exchange. Hayter drives her knee into the midsection of Storm. Hayter tees off on Storm. Rebel delivers a belt shot behind the referee’s back. Hayter hits The Ushigoroshi. Hayter connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. The referee has ejected Rebel from the ringside area. Storm with a Ripcord Lariat for a two count. Hayter avoids The Running Hip Attack. Baker nails Storm with The Curb Stomp on the title. Hayter with The Storm Zero for a two count. Storm avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Storm with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Storm knocks Baker off the ring apron. Hayter with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Hayter with a corner clothesline. Hayter peppers Storm with forearms. Baker starts removing the top turnbuckle pad. Storm whips Hayter into Baker. Hayter sends Storm face first into the exposed steel. Hayter plants Storm with The Ripcord Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: New Interim AEW Women’s World Champion, (19-19) Jamie Hayter via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (43-10) The Acclaimed (c) w/Billy Gunn vs. (22-5) Keith Lee & (21-5) Shane Strickland For The AEW World Tag Team Championship

Simultaneous brawls after the bell rings. Bowens with The Rolling Elbow. Lee goes for The Spirit Bomb, but Bowens counters with a Hurricanrana. The Acclaimed clotheslines Lee over the top rope. Caster leapfrogs over Strickland. Caster with a deep arm-drag. Caster dropkicks Strickland. Caster bodyslams Strickland. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with The Scissor Me Timbers. Bowens chops Strickland. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Strickland’s chest. Strickland with a straight right hand. Bowens drives his knee into the midsection of Strickland. Bowens with a forearm/downward elbow combination. Strickland kicks the left shoulder of Bowens. Strickland tags in Lee. Lee bodyslams Bowens. Strickland tosses Caster around the ringside area. Strickland sets up a railing bridge. Bowens SuperKicks Lee. Bowens kicks Lee in the chest. Chop Exchange. Lee sends Bowens knee first into the railing. Bowens with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the floor. Bowens with heavy bodyshots to Lee. Lee drives his knee into the midsection of Bowens. Lee lifts Bowens up in the air. Lee with a shoulder block. Lee slams the right shoulder of Bowens on the canvas. Lee with a Big Splash for a two count.

Bowens with two left jabs. Lee HeadButts Bowens. Lee hammers down on the right shoulder of Bowens. Lee tags in Strickland. Strickland with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Strickland applies a hammerlock. Strickland with a Running Stomp. Strickland tags in Lee. Caster clotheslines Strickland. Bowens drills Lee with The Reverse Hurricanra. Caster and Strickland are tagged in. Caster clotheslines Strickland. Caster with a Back Body Drop. Caster with a flying forearm smash. Caster clotheslines Strickland over the top rope. Caster with Two SuperKicks. Caster with The Slingshot Pescado. Lee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lee with clubbing blows to Caster’s ribs. Caster kicks Lee in the face. Lee puts Caster on the top turnbuckle. Lee with The Grizzly Magnum. Lee punches Caster. Caster with heavy bodyshots. Caster shoves Lee into the canvas. Caster drops Lee with The Flying Famouser. Caster with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a Running Knee Strike. Assisted Cutter for a two count.

Strickland denies The Arrival. Strickland shoves Bowens into Caster. Strickland rolls Bowens over for a two count. Bowens launches Strickland over the top rope. Bowens dropkicks Strickland. Bowens with a Kamagiri to Lee. Caster with a Flying Crossbody Block through the railing bridge. Bowens follows that with a Slingshot DDT for a two count. Strickland avoids The Famouser. Strickland with a Roll Through Flatliner. Strickland delivers Three House Calls. Bowens tells Strickland to bring it. Strickland obliges with another House Call for a two count. Strickland drags Bowens to the corner. Strickland losing his footing on the top turnbuckle. Strickland kicks Bowens in the face. Bowens avoids The Swerve Stomp. Bowens with The Arrival. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster connects with The Mic Drop for a two count. Caster kicks Lee out of the ring. Strickland drills Caster with The BrainBuster. Strickland tags in Lee.

Lee clotheslines Caster. Lee scores the elbow knockdown. Lee levels Caster with The Body Avalanche. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Lee with The Pounce. Swerve In Our Glory hits their Swerve Stomp/Spirit Bomb Combination for a two count. Lee tags in Strickland. Caster denies The Spirit Bomb. Caster tags in Bowens. Lee swings Caster into Bowens. Lee PowerBombs Caster on Bowens back. Strickland launches Caster over the timekeeper’s table. Strickland grabs the pliers. Strickland kicks Billy Gunn in the face. The referees had to bring Billy to the backstage area. Strickland tells Lee to use the pliers. Lee throws the pliers out of the ring. Strickland slaps Lee in the face. Lee walks out on Strickland. Bowens rolls Strickland over for a two count. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Bowens SupeKicks Strickland. Strickland goes for The JML Driver, but Bowens rolls him over for a two count. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. The Acclaimed plants Strickland with The Assisted Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW World Tag Team Champions, (44-10) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (90-12-1) Jon Moxley (c) w/William Regal vs. (32-12) MJF For The AEW World Championship

