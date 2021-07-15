AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Ratings Report For 7/14

Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.025 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 17.68% from last week’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite, which drew 871,000 viewers for AEW’s return to the road.

Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 21.21% from last week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.40 key demographic rating represents around 518,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 22.75% from last week’s 422,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

Fyter Fest Night 1 drew the most viewers and the best key demo rating for AEW since the May 5 Blood & Guts Dynamite show. This was the third-best viewership and third-best key demo rating of the year.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 30.08% from the same week in 2020 for the Fight for the Fallen episode, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 37.93% from the same week last year.