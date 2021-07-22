AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Ratings Report (7/21)

Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.148 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 12% from last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.025 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 10% from last week’s 0.40 rating. The 0.44 key demographic rating represents around 575,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 11% from last week’s 518,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented.

Fyter Fest Night 2 drew the third-most viewers in AEW history, and the second-most of this year. It was tied with the April 14 show for the best key demo rating of this year. The Fyter Fest Night 2 viewership was up 12% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 36% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 37.5% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.