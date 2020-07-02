AEW Fyter Fest Results – July 1, 2020

After the signature video open, we go LIVE inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida as pyro explodes and fire erupts on the entrance stage as the camera pans around the special decorated amphitheater.

“Le Champion” Comes Out For Commentary

Jim Ross then formally welcomes us to the show on commentary, as do The Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, all three of whom then introduce their special fourth guest announcer for AEW FYTER FEST Night 1 — “Le Champion” himself, Chris Jericho.

The leader of the Inner Circle then makes his way out as his theme plays and even more fire pyro explodes while he makes his way over to the commentary table and begins yapping away, which should be plenty of fun as the evening progresses. He is wearing a special Canadian sport coat in honor of the apparent Canada Day holiday!

MJF & Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

From there, the theme of MJF plays and out he comes with Wardlow. The two will square off against the Jurassic Express duo of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in the opening contest of night one of AEW FYTER FEST!

MJF tries to cut a promo while the split-screen is shown and highlights of the recent showdown between Jungle Boy and MJF is shown, as is highlights of Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus and what happened after the bout. Unfortunately, there were some production issues and MJF’s mic didn’t appear to work at first.

After the video highlights are shown, MJF’s mic seems to have cleared up, as he cuts his “make sure to boo me even though I’m awesome” promo, taking shots at Jungle Boy and pointing out that AEW is in “a ratings war, ladies and gentlemen,” bragging that this is why he is kicking off night one of AEW FYTER FEST, which of course airs live against the WWE’s NXT “The Great American Bash” special on the USA Network.

Now we are treated to the ring walks of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. They get the pyro treatment and head down to the squared circle. The bell immediately sounds and Jungle Boy immediately goes to work on MJF as the crowd comes alive. Wardlow is already getting involved, as the action spills out to the floor and the big man bashes the Jurassic Express member head-first into the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, MJF picks up where Wardlow left off outside the ring, taking it to Jungle Boy as Jericho points out there will be limited commercials on tonight’s broadcast, much like WWE is doing for the NXT “The Great American Bash” special.

After the announcers have some fun at the expense of MJF for his bright pink ring tights, Jungle Boy finally makes the tag. Luchasaurus gets the hot tag and comes in blasting everyone in sight while “Le Champion” continuously refers to the big man of Jurassic Express as “Godzilla.”

Luchasaurus continues to dominate the action until Jungle Boy tags in and hits two or three tope suicida’s through the ropes onto MJF on the floor, finishing with a final splash from the ring over the top-rope to Maxwell Jacob Friedman on the floor. Wardlow then attacks Jungle Boy, yanking him out to the floor, however Luchasaurus then sprints and hits a crazy big-man dive out to Wardlow on the floor. The fans erupt for that one.

The action returns to the ring, with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy hitting a unique double-team “cutter” for a near fall that Wardlow ended up breaking up. We get an F-10, however it doesn’t hit, and a wicked Poison-Rana elicits an insane Road Warrior pop from the foursome at the announcers desk, as J.R., Schiavone, Excalibur — and especially “Le Champion” — completely explode on commentary.

A Super Canadian Destroyer hits for Jurassic Express, prompting a “Happy Canada Day” from “Le Champion.” Now Marko Stunt gets involved in the action, which prompts J.R. to point out that he could get his team disqualified. He doesn’t. A low-blow from MJF leads to another close near fall, however the Jurassic Express duo avoid getting finished there, and the action continues, as the announce team continue to lose their minds calling the action with great enthusiasm.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring comes into play, however he hits the wrong guy, as MJF was scolding Wardlow when he was hit from behind and the two clashed together, with the ring decking the wrong man as the hand MJF had the ring on was kicked into Wardlow’s face.

This leads to Luchasaurus hitting his finisher and Jungle Boy following-up with a cool splash for the pin fall victory in an excellent AEW FYTER FEST night 1 opening contest.

Winners: Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho, J.R., Tony Schiavone & Excalibur Run Down In-House Items

We return from the action to an angle being shot to set up a match for next week’s special AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 event, as “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer is involved in a pull-apart with “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

A Puppy Battle Royal is also announced for next week’s AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 special from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

From there, we shoot over to the announce team where J.R., Schiavone, Excalibur and Jericho welcome us again to night one of FYTER FEST, and Jericho again wishes everybody a “Happy Canada Day” as he proudly sports his pro-Canadian sport coat.

After that, the foursome run down some action scheduled for later tonight, and then a video package is introduced to hype fans up for our next match here at night one of AEW FYTER FEST.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Once the video package wraps up, we shoot back inside Daily’s Place where Penelope Ford makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Kip Sabian. The announcers speculate that Sabian could be the difference-maker in this upcoming title contest.

Now we are treated to the ring entrance of the AEW Women’s World Champion — Hikaru Shida. She comes out wearing a mask and once she removes it, she is sporting a very determined and intense look on her face, which the announcers point out.

The referee holds up the AEW Women’s World Championship belt as the first title match of the two-week AEW FYTER FEST extravaganza is about to get underway. Before the bell sounds, however, the referee is making Kip Sabian leave the ringside area. He then also makes Shida get rid of her trademark kendo stick.

The bell then sounds and Shida sprints at Ford and blasts her with a running flying knee right off-the-bat. Ford recovers and moments later blasts Shida with a big move and immediately rolls her up for a close near fall. The action now spills out to the floor, as Ford reverses Shida and slams her face-first into the ring apron before whipping her into the steel barricade with authority.

Ford rolls back in the ring to break up the referee’s ten count and returns to Shida, who catches her coming in and slams her on the ring apron before running and blasting her with another running knee to the grill on the floor.

The match now returns to the ring. As the pace settles down a bit, it is Ford who is in a clear offensive lead. The announcers talk about Ford having an impressive showing against the champion without Kip Sabian being a factor on any level as he has been kicked out and banned from ringside. Big Swole is shown over-reacting a bit in the crowd, leading to some jokes from the announcers. Speaking of the announcers, they lead us into a mid-match commercial break as Shida starts fighting back.

As the bout continues, Shida ends up hitting a Falcon Arrow, however it isn’t enough to finish off Ford. Kip Sabian ends up running out and hitting a kendo stick shot behind the referee’s back, but again it doesn’t lead to the finish. Shida hits aniother Falcon Arrow — still not enough. Eventually, a final finisher from Shida does get her the win in what Chris Jericho described the best match he has seen in months.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

Taz Breaks Down Brian Cage’s Offense

After the AEW Women’s World Championship contest wraps up, the announcers kick it to a special message from “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz.

Taz is then shown in a pre-taped video package / vignette, where he once again breaks down and analyzes in great detail, the punishing offense and wide-variety of dangerous suplexes that Brian Cage utilizes in his matches.

The video was designed to once again further hype up the advertised AEW World Championship showdown between current title-holder Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for next week’s AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 special. After the video package, we head to another commercial break.

TNT Championship

Jake Hager vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody (c)

As we return from the commercial break, the Inner Circle’s own Jake Hager’s music plays and he makes his way out accompanied by his wife, who was involved in the press conference segment on last week’s show, as “Le Champion” puts over his Inner Circle member strong on commentary.

The TNT Championship bout of the evening is up next.

With that said, and as Hager and his better-half settle into the squared circle, the familiar theme of “The American Nightmare” plays and out comes TNT Champion Cody accompanied by Arn Anderson.

Chris Jericho trashes Cody on commentary and now Justin Roberts gets his in-ring, on-camera close-up as he does the formal pre-match introductions for this TNT Championship showdown between Jake Hager and Cody.

The bell sounds and here we go. The announcers, especially Jericho, put over the MMA status of Hager, touting his undefeated record in Bellator MMA and how he is an intimidating man that all should fear.

The action gets underway now in a big way as these two collide with great intensity. There are some shifts in momentum early on, and once the action settles in, it is Cody who jumps off to an early lead. He goes for the Figure-Four leg-lock multiple times, and eventually gets it, but Hager escapes.

After that, Hager completely and totally takes over the offensive picture in this one, dominating “The American Nightmare” as the action spills out to the floor and he slams Cody down with great emphasis on the hard floor. Hager continues to dominate the action as Jericho reminds fans to stay tuned to the split-screen commercial break, during which, Hager and his wife take a break and talk right to the camera, wishing “Mox and Renee” well.

Back in the ring, the big man of the Inner Circle slams Cody down and drops a big elbow before attempting a cover that only gets two. He chokes Cody now on the middle ring ropes as he taunts him to the fans watching around ringside.

We return from the break and we see Arn Anderson stop Hager from using the ring post as a weapon, only to get involved himself. Cody takes back over and rolls Hager into the ring. The fans start clapping and chanting “Cody! Cody!” as Cody breaks the grip of Hager with his head to break himself free. He goes to the top-rope and hits a leaping top-rope cutter. Afterwards, both men are down and highlights are shown while the announcers put that spot over strong on commentary.

Now both guys make it back to their feet and Hager immediately charges around the ring, however Cody is like a Matador to Hager’s bull, avoiding the MMA monster’s offensive onslaught and even using Hager’s own momentum against him with a catch-powerslam that would make Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes very proud.

Cody continues his hot streak on offense for a few moments, however Hager eventually cuts it short and is back to rag-dolling his smaller opposition. Hager goes for the running Vader-Bomb, however Cody gets both boots up and Hager lands right into them. Cody capitalizes with a nice follow-up move for a pin attempt that only gets him two while the announcers point out the time limit in this TNT Championship contest.

“The American Nightmare” heads to the top rope, however Hager recovers and yanks Cody off, throwing him with great momentum before he crashes down to the mat with intensity. After the massive top-rope throw spot, Hager covers Cody, however “The American Nightmare” kicks out at two.

Hager now grabs the leg of Cody and gets him in the Ankle Lock submission. Cody screams out in pain and out of desparation, finally claws and crawls his way to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. After it is, Hager’s wife slaps Cody. Cody turns around into a big move from Hager. Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Hager reverses it. Hager goes for the head-and-arm choke, however Cody avoids it and counters and pins Hager. Cody retains. Hager thinks he won, so he’s pissed.

As Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson tend to Cody in the ring and his music plays, Hager ends up attacking the referee. A bunch of officials run down to try and calm things down. We see Hager’s wife walking around the ring, joining her man Jake on the entrance ramp as they finally head to the back.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Cody

Darby Allin Skateboard Vignette

We are then treated to the latest from the charismatic Darby Allin, as a new black-and-white pre-taped video package / vignette airs showing the AEW star doing some skateboarding after talking on the phone and getting upset when someone tells him he can’t do anything right now. This leads to a mini-music video style video package in black-and-white playing. Afterwards, we head back to a commercial break.

Proud -N- Powerful vs. Private Party (w/ Matt Hardy)

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar theme of The Best Friends, as “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy makes his way out.

Cassidy goes over to the commentary table and grabs a chair, leading to “Le Champion” thinking he’s going to try and attack him. Instead, “Freshly Squeezed” unfolds the chair and takes a seat next to the announcers, but remains silent. Jericho loses his cool, but promises to keep it together and do his job as guest commentator.

From there, the Inner Circle duo of Santana & Ortiz — a.k.a. Proud-N-Powerful make their way out. They approach the commentary table to, which Jericho likes, before heading to the ring.

Now that they are in the ring, we are treated to the entrance of Private Party — Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen — who are accompanied by Matt Hardy. Hardy gives the duo a pre-match pep talk before they enter the squared circle.

The bell sounds and here we go. The Proud -N- Powerful member shows his arrogance, allowing his opponent to have a free shot. They take it and then hit a big dive spot on the floor. Santana is getting beat down here in the early goings. Jericho reminds us to look out for the Unique Hash-Tag for a potential AEW prize pack during the next split-screen commercial break.

Ortiz tags in and takes over, applying what Excalibur calls an Grounded Octopus Squeeze, which prompts Jericho to mock him for making up that name seconds before it came out of his mouth. On that note, we head to a split-screen commercial break while Santana & Ortiz take over the offense in this tag-team bout.

When we return from the break the action is in full swing, as the pace picks up and things appear to be settling into the finish. That’s exactly what happens, as Private Party hit their double-team top-rope finisher from opposite ends of the ring for the 1-2-3 and the big win here at AEW FYTER FEST Night 1.

Winners: Private Party

After The Match: “Freshly Squeezed” & “Le Champion” Pull-Apart

After the match, the announcers refer to Orange Cassidy still beated quietly seated next to them, as he was throughout the entire tag-team match.

Finally, “Le Champion” snaps and throws a drink in Cassidy’s face after getting extra annoyed by Private Party walking over to dance in celebration of their victory over Jericho’s Inner Circle tag-team.

This leads to Cassidy standing up from his chair, as does Jericho, and the two begin going at each other until Private Party and a bunch of other wrestlers and officials hit the scene to break things up.

J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur promote Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy for next week’s AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 special edition of Dynamite, as well as the upcoming main event of tonight’s FYTER FEST Night 1 special as we head to another commercial break.

Backstage With Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page

Backstage, the AEW eye-candy broadcast team member is standing by with the AEW World Tag-Team Champions from The Elite — “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

Page praises The Best Friends, but closes by saying the word “deserve” will go away when they enter the ring tonight.

Omega then concludes the pre-match promo segment with a couple of slick words before doing the gun salute to the sky and thanking the interviewer in response to her thanking them for their time.

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Run-Down

Nyla Rose in action next week, and she has a surprise. Also announced is Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela, a six-man with The Dark Order, Private Party faces winner of tonight’s Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends match for the AEW tag-titles, The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros & The Butcher & The Blade.

AEW Fight For The Fallen 2 Announcement

Also, it is announced that in two weeks on Wednesday, July 15th at AEW Fight For The Fallen Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Brian Cage with the AEW World Championship on-the-line.

Taz & Brian Cage Address Jon Moxley Situation

This brings out “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz and Brian Cage to the ring to react to the big news.

Taz talks about Cage’s title shot being delayed a bit, saying he bets everyone assumes they’re pissed. He says he doesn’t care that Moxley played the political game and got things postponed.

“The Human Suplex Machine” then broaches the subject by saying he’s worried for the health and safety of the fellow AEW wrestlers. He claims Moxley has been tested twice and came up negative, and if he were to bring his ass to AEW next week in Jacksonville, he’d be tested again and would know — because they don’t run a sloppy shop at AEW (bang bang, shoot shoot at WWE!)

He calls Moxley scared being at home on his couch and says Cage is going to beat Moxley’s dumb ass. He closes by asking us, “Who better than Brian Cage to be the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.”

On that note, their theme plays again and they exit the ring and head to the back as Jim Ross promotes the AEW World Tag-Team Championship main event of FYTER FEST Night 1 for after this commercial break. Stay tuned!

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

The main event of night one of AEW FYTER FEST is up next, as The Elite’s own Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put their AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against the duo of Chuck and Trent — The Best Friends.

We return from the break to the groovy tunes of The Best Friends (you know, bow-chica-bow-chica-bow-chica .. BEST-FRIENDS!) as Chuck Taylor and Trent B. make their way out as Momma Sue (Trent’s mother) drives them to the ring — literally.

As they settle in the squared circle for the AEW FYTER FEST night one main event, the entrances of Adam “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega — the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions — take place.

The bell sounds and it will be Chuck starting things off for The Best Friends. Trent’s mom asks for a pre-match kiss for good luck. Before much happens, all four guys end up involved in the early action, which ends up settling with The Best Friends jumping off to an early offensive lead.

Once the action picks up, Trent is found isolated in the ring while Omega and “Hangman” take turns beating down the one-half of The Best Friends duo. FTR — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — make their way out to observe the action, which the announcers mention with great curiosity. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercials.

We’re back from the break and the announcers immediately remind us that whomever emerges victorious in this match will be defending the AEW World Tag-Team Championships against Private Party on next week’s AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 special.

Now we see the action pick up, as does the intensity of the offensive, with a top-rope suicida to the floor that brings the entire house to their feet and prompts the production team to immediately cue the instant replay highlights.

Omega now crashes down to the floor outside of the ring after a big spot, with his head bouncing off the concrete in the process. A bit later, Omega recovers and hits a crazy missile dropkick in the ring for a close near fall.

Kenny Omega goes for a V-Trigger, however The Best Friends member has the spot well-scouted and gets both knees up as Omega flies into him. This allows him to make the tag. Chuck comes in and hits a big spot right off the bat that pops the crowd. He tags Trent back in moments later.

We see all four men in the ring and the announcers point out that Aubrey Edwards is being generous with her ten-count. We get a close near fall from the champs as the action slows down a bit.

Omega and Hangman go for their Last Call double-team finisher, however they don’t get it and seconds later, a Strong Zero double-team finishing spot from The Best Friends leads to a super close near fall.

FTR are shown drinking beers as they continue to watch the action from ringside. The Best Friends clear the ring and do their best friends hug. Hangman returns to the ring by blasting one of The Best Friends with a rolling lariat.

Hangman with a big Dead Eye gets a close near fall on Trent. He follows up with his Buckshot Lariat and covers him. 1-2-3. The AEW World Tag-Team Championships remain with Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. They will indeed meet Private Party in another title match at AEW FYTER FEST Night 2 next week.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page

After The Match: FTR & The Tag-Champs With Celebratory Beers

Once the match concludes, FTR enters the ring with some beers. They offer beers to the AEW World Tag-Team Champions after a stare-down spot. Hangman accepts and starts drinking. Omega appears to accept too, but instead, stands in front of FTR and pours the beer out in the ring.

FTR didn’t appreciate the master of the V-Trigger pouring one out for his dead homies, and this leads to a big pull-apart as others hit the ring to keep them from going at it. That is how night one of the two-week AEW FYTER FEST extravaganza goes off the air.

Credit: Matt Boone – eWrestling.com