AEW Getting Authority Figure?, Sammy Guevara Comments On 2020

– WrestleVotes noted the following about AEW possibly having an authority figure on Dynamite:

Rare non-WWE drop: I regularly talk to someone in the wrestling business, not directly tied to WWE… AEW is considering adding a commissioner type figure to TV. Name to watch is Tazz, who recently finished up w/ his CBS Radio job. Not sure it happens but interesting nonetheless. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 27 December 2019

– In an interview with TheLedger.com, Sammy Guevara discussed his future in wrestling:

“I just feel like this will be when a lot of people wake up on me. A lot of people have already, but a lot of people will start to understand. People will say that 2019 was one of the best years of my life, but in the next 10 years, they’re going to look back on it and say, ‘It was pretty good, but that was nothing compared to what he was about to do.’ People told me I had an attitude. I was just confident, and I’m confident 2020 will be the year of Sammy G.”