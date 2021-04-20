AEW Going Back To Event Touring With Fans In July Of 2021?

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on WWE’s production changes during the Covid-19 pandemic and what AEW is reportedly planning for the summer:

“We’re making some changes also. We’re adding more content here sooner than later with another show. We’re getting our schedule together. Looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait. I will help everybody’s work. You can’t help but feed off of the adrenaline of the people and the audience surrounding you. So, it should be cool.”

The episode if available early on AdFreeShows.com.

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)