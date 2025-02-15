AEW Grand Slam: Australia Pulls Over $1.25 Million Gate

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that today’s Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view has recorded one of the largest gates in AEW history.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event has generated over $1.25 million in gate revenue, making it the third-largest gate in AEW history, trailing only the two All In events held in London. However, this ranking could change, as advance ticket sales for All In: Texas are reportedly higher and may surpass the Australia event.

The exact number of tickets sold remains unknown. The Brisbane Entertainment Centre, which has a capacity of approximately 9,500, is not sold out as of now.

Ticket prices for the event have been notably high, with a $44 minimum price on the secondary market, while primary market tickets are reported to be significantly more expensive.

