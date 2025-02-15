AEW Grand Slam: Australia Spoilers For Tonight (2/15/2025)

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results from the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show, which premieres tonight after the NBA All-Star Game on TNT.

* Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay White & Cope in a Brisbane Brawl

* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews to retain

* Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World title