AEW Grand Slam: Australia Start Time Revealed Amid TNT Schedule Change

AEW previously announced that Grand Slam: Australia would air at 8 PM Eastern on TNT and Max on February 15th. However, a scheduling conflict arose as TNT is set to broadcast “All-Star Saturday Night” at the same time.

Dave Meltzer has reported that AEW’s show will now air after NBA coverage, with the official listing confirming a two-hour AEW Collision at 10:30 PM Eastern on TNT, immediately following NBA All-Star Weekend programming.

It remains unclear whether Max will air the show live or merely simulcast it with TNT. Currently, only two matches have been confirmed: AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Toni Storm and Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher.

Additional bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.