AEW Grand Slam Dynamite Results – September 21, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their latest edition of Dynamite. This week’s show features the annual Grand Slam theme, coming live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is the finals of the tournament of champions to crown the vacant AEW Champion, with Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley.

Also on tap for tonight’s AEW on TBS program is an AEW World Tag Title match with Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed 2, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH title. There will also be an AEW All-Atlantic Title match with PAC defending against Orange Cassidy, as well as an AEW Interim Women’s Title bout pitting Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker.

Featured below are complete AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite results from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

AEW GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/21/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual theme and then the video package airs before we head inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. We see a jam-packed house in NYC as the commentators welcome us to the show.

ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Chris Jericho

From there, we head down to the ring for our opening action. The commentators are joined by Ian Riccaboni for the call of our first match of the evening. With that said, Chris Jericho’s theme hits and out he comes as the ROH ring announcer brings him out. The fans sing along with “Judas” as he heads to the ring for this title contest.

As he settles in the ring, the theme song for the leader of the J.A.S. wraps up and then the entrance tune for his opponent, Blackpool Combat Club’s own Claudio Castagnoli, plays. Out comes the ROH Champion for his defense of the title in our first of several championship matches scheduled here tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite.

ROH Hall of Fame legend Cary Silkin is shown watching from a special seat at ringside as the crowd takes in the sights one final time before the first bell of the evening. The bell sounds after that and we’re off-and-running with this ROH Championship contest between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho.

Castagnoli closes in for the “code of honor” handshake but Jericho instead takes the opportunity to connect with a wide-open cheap shot. Claudio fires back with some European uppercuts that lights the crowd on fire as much, if not more than it does his opponent. Jericho tries fighting back but Castagnoli starts off strong and has the J.A.S. leader on his heels.

Jericho finally lands a low blow that shifts the momentum in his favor. He leaps off the ropes for a kick but ends up getting sent to the floor by Castagnoli. Excalibur talks about some of the action still to come this evening as Claudio and Jericho re-engage on the floor at ringside. The ROH Champion gets in some more offense and then Jericho hides behind the aforementioned Silkin and uses the opportunity to take over control of the action. He throws Cary down in an unnecessary heel act afterwards.

The action resumes inside the ring where Jericho settles into the offensive driver’s seat. Claudio is on the defensive for a few moments but then he shifts things back into his favor. The two trade forearms on the ring apron outside the ropes. Jericho uses an eye-rake to take over and follows up by suplexing Claudio to the floor before we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our opening contest continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Jericho still in the offensive lead. Claudio is placed on the top rope and Jericho follows up after. Jericho leaps and looks for a hurricanrana, but Claudio catches him and holds him in mid-air with pure strength. He goes to hoist him up from there for a super avalanche power bomb off the top, but Jericho executes a counter in mid-air for a huge spot that pops the crowd and the commentary team.

We see some more big shots and high spots back-and-forth between these two, including some near falls here and there. The commentators hype up the fact that this is only our first of several title matches here tonight. Claudio takes over and sets up Jericho for the Giant Swing. He gets it but Jericho escapes and then goes for the cover, but we see a kick out before the count of three.

Castagnoli immediately slaps Jericho in a sharpshooter and cranks back on Jericho as the camera pans out and shows a nice wide shot of the massive crowd in attendance here at Arthur Ashe Stadium for this special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Claudio leaps off the middle rope into a Code breaker from Jericho for a near fall and then takes back over.

This time he gets the Giant Swing and swings Jericho for well over 10-15 times. The two trade offensive leads again a couple of times leading into the finish, which sees Jericho hit a blatant low blow that the referee doesn’t see, followed by a Judas Effect back-elbow for the pin fall victory. With the win, Chris Jericho becomes the new ROH World Champion.

Winner and NEW ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

Special Look At Tonight’s Main Event

A special video package airs to hype up the main event of the evening for the vacant AEW Championship airs now showing the paths that Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took to get to the finals of the Tournament of Champions here tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite. We then tease the upcoming AEW tag-team title rematch coming up after the break. On that note, we head to another commercial time-out.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

Swerve In Our Glory (C) vs. The Acclaimed

We return from the break to a sky blimp shot outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. before the commentators talk us through a quick recap of the opening contest, which saw the ROH title change hands.

From there, we return live and hear the theme for Shane “Swerve” Strickland playing. Out he comes along with his tag-team partner, Keith Lee. Swerve In Our Glory head to the ring for their defense of the AEW Tag-Team Championships. They have rap star Fabolous in their corner.

The duo settle inside the ring and then their music dies down. Now the entrance tune for their opponents plays, and the crowd goes wild as The Acclaimed make their way out. Max Caster does his rhyme gimmick while Anthony Bowens closes and Billy Gunn accompanies them all-the-while.

After the bell sounds, we get our second match of the evening, our second of many title matches scheduled here tonight, underway. We see some hot back-and-forth early exchanges from these two teams, both of whom come out of the gate with a ton of energy. Things settle with Keith Lee and Max Caster in the ring. After Lee steam-rolls Caster the two re-engage standing up where Lee again pushes things into his realm, dominating things thus far.

Caster goes for an arm-drag but Lee stands strong and doesn’t budge. Caster ends up countering a spot and taking Lee down a moment later. We see Shane “Swerve” Strickland break-up the scissor me daddy gimmick from Caster and Bowens. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see Caster still in control of the action. He hoists Lee up for a big slam spot and ends up connecting with it despite the size difference. Caster makes the tag to Bowens after that. Gunn helps fire the crowd up from ringside while Bowens goes on a hot tag offensive spree in the ring, taking out any and everything that moves until he is finally dropped by Strickland.

Swerve in our Glory take over from there and begin focusing their attack on the knee of Bowens, who as Schiavone points out on commentary, had surgery on not too long ago. We see Lee launch Bowens out to the entrance ramp. He focuses his attack on Caster after that. Swerve gets the boombox from The Acclaimed and decks Lee with it by accident. Caster hits the blockbuster off the top but hurts his knee on the mic drop follow-up.

Lee avoids being finished off by Caster and Bowens, and stumbles over to make the tag to Strickland. Caster slows him down with a back suplex, but still selling the affects of his knee after that. He heads to the top but Strickland runs over and punches him. Strickland goes for a death valley driver off the top into a big pounce from Lee, but they mis-time the spot and Caster avoids being put away. The match continues to a huge roar from the crowd.

Billy Gunn gets involved in the finish as he and Strickland stare each other down. Caster blasts Strickland, who turns to a FameAsser from Gunn. He is then thrown into the ring for The Arrival by Bowens and a Mic Drop by Caster for the pin fall victory. We have new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Acclaimed

The Gunn Club Confronts FTR

Lexy Nair is standing by with FTR after the match. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler give props to The Acclaimed for winning the AEW tag-team titles. The reigning AAA, IWGP and ROH Tag-team Champions give them praise but say they want a shot at the titles. They are interrupted by The Gunn Club who mock them before walking off. The segment ends and we head to another commercial break.