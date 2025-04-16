All Elite Wrestling released the following announcement:

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico To Take Place At Historic Arena México Wednesday, June 18

All Elite Wrestling today announced a partnership with CMLL to bring AEW Grand Slam: Mexico to historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18. This marks the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Mexico.Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will go on sale Saturday, April 26 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx. This special episode of AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS, Fox Sports Mexico and stream live on Max.Additional information regarding AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be available in the coming weeks. Fans interested in more information can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.