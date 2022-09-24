AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results – September 23, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

It’s night two of AEW Grand Slam, as Rampage runs two hours tonight on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

On tap for tonight’s special two-hour edition of AEW Rampage on TNT is Sting & Darby Allin vs. The House of Black, Action Bronson & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard, as well as Jade Cargill vs. Diamante.

Also scheduled is Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and the Golden Ticket Battle Royale.

Featured below are complete AEW Grand Slam: Rampage results from Friday, September 23, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on TNT from 8-10pm EST.

AEW GRAND SLAM: RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/23/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying video package before we shoot inside the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House Of Black

We head down to the ring and the lights go out. When they come back on, we see the entrance of The House of Black. Julia Hart leads the duo of Buddy Matthews and Brody King to the ring. As they make their way to the ring, the duo is attacked from behind by Sting and Darby Allin.

Julia Hart leaps on Sting’s back, and he no-sells it, walking with her on his back while taking out House of Black members with his iconic bat. The commentators talk with Chris Jericho about the dishonorable way he won the ROH Championship at Dynamite earlier this week.

King and Matthews take Allin out of the picture momentarily and they both set their sights on Sting who is alone in the ring. The two begin to go to work on “The Icon.” King and Sting settle in the ring alone until Darby returns and connects with an avalanche code red out of the corner.

We see Darby help fight his team back into competitive form, but it isn’t long before he is taken out of the picture again. With all eyes on Sting alone in the ring, The House of Black get “The Icon” down and begin handcuffing his hand behind his back as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back from the break, we see Sting handcuffed alone in the ring while King and Matthews beat on Allin at the top of the entrance ramp. They try for Dante’s Inferno on the stage but Allin avoids it. He begins scaling up to the top of the set. He leaps backwards and connects with his Coffin Drop spot from about ten feet in the air.

He tries to hit another Coffin Drop off the entrance tunnel, but instead leaps into the waiting arms of King. King begins choking Allin as his feet dangle below. The two end up near the side of the stage and they fall sideways down through some tables set up below.

Back in the ring, we see Matthews alone with Sting. Sting has his hands cuffed behind him and Matthews has a chair. Sting is laughing and smiling like he enjoys the punishment. As he goes to blast him, the lights go out. When they come back on we see The Great Muta make his way out.

Muta provides the save Sting needed and lends an assist en route to Sting and Darby Allin picking up the win. Excellent opening contest. After the match, we see Sting and Great Muta share a cool moment in the ring in front of the hyped up crowd. We head to another commercial break after this.

Winners: Darby Allin & Sting

Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Action Bronson & Hook

We return from the break to the entrance of J.A.S. members Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. The two make their way to the ring as Chris Jericho sings their praises on commentary.

They settle in the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for Hook, by Action Bronson nonetheless, plays, and the duo make their way to the ring. Bronson does a live performance as they head to the ring together.

After the bell sounds, we see Hook and Parker kick things off for their respective teams. Taz talks on commentary about being responsible for training two of the four men in this ring. He says he can’t take credit for the J.A.S. duo.

With that in mind, Parker blasts Hook with a kick to the grill right out of the gate. Hook eats it and turns Parker inside-out. He dominates the action and then Menard tags in. Bronson does as well. The crowd goes nuts as Bronson prepares for his first taste of AEW in-ring action.

Hook ends up tagging in soon after and we watch as Parker and Menard start to use cheap heel tactics to take over. Double-team action keeps them ahead. This doesn’t last long, however, as Bronson eventually tags in and gets his first real action after being cut off moments ago and kept on the outside.

We see Hook pop his hips and connect on some wild suplexes before locking in his Red Rum finisher. As the other J.A.S. member tries to run-in, we see Bronson hit the ring and he slaps the Red Rum on him as well. The tap comes and Hook and Bronson pick up their victory. We head to another commercial break after this.

Winners: Action Bronson & Hook

Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe

We return from the break to “Smart” Mark Sterling cutting a promo in the ring while Tony Nese and Josh Woods pace behind him. As he talks about a crazed man trying to power bomb him for weeks, he ensures us that it won’t happen tonight because he’ll be protected by his athletes from WarJoe.

As he says the name, the theme hits and out comes TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. We see Woods and Wardlow kick things off. Woods does well at first but it isn’t long before Wardlow completely takes over.

Woods and Wardlow spill out to the floor and while they do, Wardlow clutches his left leg. Back in the ring, Joe is alone with Nese and the two duke it out as the commentators point out Wardlow seemingly hurting his leg.

Eventually we see things culminate with Wardlow and Joe picking up the win. After the match, despite the best efforts of the heels, we see “Smart” Mark Sterling taken to powerbomb symphony by the TNT Champion. The crowd ate this up.

Winners: Wardlow & Samoa Joe

Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

Once the previous match wraps up, we head back to the ring after a quick word from Jungle Boy, who offers strong praise for Rey Fenix before heading out to the ring to square off against him in one-on-one action for the first time ever.

As Jungle Boy Jack Perry settles in the ring, his theme dies down. The theme for one-third of the AEW Trios Tag-Team Champions then plays and out comes Rey Fenix accompanied by Alex Abrahantes for this singles contest.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see fireworks straight out of the gate from these two. The crowd is on fire as Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix fly all over the ring.

As Chris Jericho drops some “he’s all grown’s up” references from Swingers, we head to a mid-match commercial break soon thereafter as the action continues. As we return from the break we see these two duking it out.

They trade chops, forearms and punches back-and-forth as the commentators point out this isn’t the high-flying affair it started out to be and that many expected throughout.

We see the two stop and acknowledge each other’s toughness, as they shake hands before re-engaging further. J.R. notes they are entering deep waters as the two continue to go at it. Fenix hits a crazy high spot for a close near fall.

Following a big three amigos spot from Fenix that Jungle Boy counters with a cradle shock into a pin attempt, we see these two duke it out back-and-forth again until Jungle Boy finally pulls off the impressive victory. The two show a sign of respect after the match.

Winner: Jungle Boy

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus Attack Jungle Boy

Once the match wraps up, we see Jungle Boy still hanging around after the sign of respect from Rey Fenix. We then hear the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme song. Out he comes and Luchasaurus attacks Jungle Boy.

As Christian Cage settles in the ring, we see Luchasaurus standing over Jungle Boy. Cage taunts the crowd and tells Jungle Boy this is his last warning. He threatens him not to show up to Dynamite next week. He gives Luchasaurus the orders to lay him out one final time and he obliges to end the segment.

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

We see a quick backstage segment from after Chris Jericho’s ROH title win on Dynamite earlier this week where he ignores Daniel Garcia trying to tell him something that sounds important because he is too focused on celebrating.

From there we shoot back inside the arena where Eddie Kingston’s theme hits. “The Mad King” settles inside the ring and his theme dies down. Now the music for his opponent plays and out comes Sammy Guevara.

“The Spanish God” gets to the ring and gets on the mic after a big smooch with Tay Melo. He tells Kingston he’s a fat piece of sh*t, and this leads to Kingston going nuts on him with a violent spree.

Kingston beats Guevara down for a while as Melo watches on in horror. Finally, Guevara catches Kingston with a big spot off the ring apron. He runs and blasts him in the dome with a big kick before taunting the crowd. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and see some more back-and-forth action. Kingston gets Guevara in the corner and rapid-fire chops the hell out of him. He goes for a spinning back-fist but Guevara avoids it and connects with a flying knee. Kingston no-sells it but Guevara hits another and a super kick.

Kingston fights back and hits a spinning back-fist. And another. And another. He chokes out Guevara and gets the win. He refuses to let go and now Paul Turner decides to reverse the decision. So Guevara wins. Kingston beats down the security team afterwards.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

TBS Women’s Championship

Diamante (w/ Trina) vs. Jade Cargill (C)

We see a video package showing off Saraya’s AEW debut at Grand Slam: Dynamite earlier this week. The commentators inform us that we’ll hear from her for the first time on next week’s Dynamite.

As we return inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, we see Diamante making her way out accompanied by hip-hop star Trina. The two make their way to the ring and Diamante’s music dies down.

Now the theme for the reigning, defending TBS Women’s Champion plays and out comes Jade Cargill with The Baddies. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Diamante fares well early on, but a big pump kick from Cargill shifts the momentum in her favor. We see a big spot from Cargill on the floor and then when the action returns inside the ring, she hits her finisher and picks up the win to retain her title.

After the match, Trina turns on Diamante and lays her out, siding with Cargill. She raises her hand and the two pose to end the post-match segment.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Golden Ticket Battle Royale

We head back to the ring for our next match of the evening and it is time for the Golden Ticket Battle Royale. We hear the familiar sounds of “Hangman” Adam Page’s theme song. As he makes his way out, he is attacked from behind by Rush, The Butcher, The Blade and others.

The match gets off and running and we immediately see a bunch of eliminations as we settle into the action. Paul Wight is on special guest commentary for this match, and that’s No B.S. We see “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer faring well.

Several more eliminations take place and now we see “Hangman” Adam Page start to fire up on offense. Satnam Singh stops an elimination attempt as he catches Jay Lethal and throws him back in. Now we watch as everyone remaining is eliminated outside of “Hangman” Adam Page and Rush.

Excalibur brings up Rush being the first person to attack Page when this one first got underway. Page hits a discus elbow as he fires up on Rush. The two fight on the apron outside of the ring ropes until finally Page makes the elimination and picks up the big victory.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

When we return from the break, we immediately shoot to the pre-main event split-screen interview featuring the two competitors in our main event of the evening. “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry moderates as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks talk back-and-forth to set the stage for tonight’s final bout of the Grand Slam two night spectacular.

With that said, we return inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where Justin Roberts informs us that when the lights go out and come back on, AEW is not responsible for what takes place. The ring introduction is handled for Powerhouse Hobbs and the big man makes his way to the ring.

Hobbs settles inside and his music dies down. Now the theme hits to bring out “Absolute” Ricky Starks. The former FTW Champion makes his way out and heads to the ring for our Unsanctioned Lights Out main event showdown.

The bell sounds and this one gets off with a bang. We see Starks dominate Hobbs on the ringside area on the floor. He stops to kiss an old ladies hand before resuming his ass-kicking on the big man inside the ring.

Powerhouse Hobbs is named Chris Jericho’s sports entertainer of the week as he entertains the beating of his fellow former Team Taz member. He grabs a table after hitting a big neck-breaker. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Hobbs wedging a steel chair in between the turnbuckles in the corner of the ring. He does the same with a table longways in a different corner. The commentators point out how Hobbs has been dominating Starks throughout the break.

Starks starts to fight his way back into competitive form and eventually starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor. He beats Hobbs down and goes for a cover, however the Powerhouse kicks out before the count of three.

Hobbs hits a big low blow to slow down his momentum. He takes over and sets two steel chairs facing each other in the middle of the ring. Starks hits a low blow of his own and shifts the chairs to back-to-back setup. He goes for a big move on Hobbs but Hobbs counters and hits a back body-drop with Starks landing spine-first on the two chair tops. Ouch. So much ouch.

The two fight out to the floor and up the entrance aisle. We see Hobbs slam Starks into the entrance tunnel. He tears the lights off the entrance tunnel and the commentators make a bunch of lights out references and quips.

Hobbs takes the piece of the set he just ripped off and swings it at Starks. Starks avoids it and connects with a spear as the two re-enter the ring, putting Hobbs through a table set up in the corner. He hits Hobbs with the piece of the set Hobbs ripped off and then connects with his finisher on the big man for the pin fall victory. Great match. Great main event. Great Grand Slam week from AEW. That will do it for us here at Rajah.com. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Ricky Starks