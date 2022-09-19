AEW Grand Slam Very Close to $1 Million in Ticket Sales

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the gate for AEW Grand Slam is approaching $1 million. That would be the largest TV gate in AEW’s history.

Khan also hinted that he might have something special in store for the show. Khan is known for doing big things on some of the bigger shows, and it appears that he may have a surprise in store for fans on Wednesday night. Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets are on sale now at AEWTix.com.

Khan tweeted:

“Surpassed 2021 @AEW Grand Slam gate; now SO close to the FIRST $1 million @AEWonTV gate, after 3 straight PPVs hitting $1 million for the 1st time I promise you won’t want to miss Grand Slam, super card + maybe something up my sleeve LIVE on TBS + tickets.”

Here is the updated line-ups for this week’s Grand Slam episodes, which will air from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale for a future AEW World Title match

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante

* Sammy Guevara vs. Brody King

* Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks