AEW Has Discussed Changing The Location Of All Out

With the exception of a one-time exception in 2020 at Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AEW has held its All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago since the promotion’s start in 2019.

The event emanating from nearby Hoffman Estates at the NOW Arena, formerly the Sears Centre Arena, may be changed by AEW. This is the same venue where All In took place, which led to the formation of AEW.

According to Fightful Select, there has been talk of moving the show from the NOW Arena to the United Center. The First Dance and Forbidden Door pay-per-view events previously sold out two shows at the venue.

According to the report, AEW may still run Hoffman Estates and the NOW Arena, where they have previously held events (Dynamite, Dark, and Rampage). The NOW Arena seats 11,000 people, while the United Center seats slightly more than 23,000 people.

On May 28, AEW returns to pay-per-view with Double or Nothing.