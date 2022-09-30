AEW Has “Massive Interest” in Juice Robinson

This week on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling used Bandido and Juice Robinson to open the Forbidden Door once more.

Bandido was defeated by ROH World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of the evening, which also featured AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match.

Following the bout, AEW President Tony Khan offered Bandido a full-time contract, as originally reported.

PWinsider.com reported today that “there is massive interest in bringing in Juice Robinson as often as possible and making him a regular for the company.”

Robinson had been a regular member of Bullet Club for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Robinson confirmed earlier this week that he and NJPW had parted ways.

“I’m no longer representing New Japan, and I want that to be clear. I carried that New Japan flag for seven years,” Robinson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. I’ve got no unfinished business there. I sang that song, and I danced that dance, and we’ve gone our separate ways. That’s in the rearview mirror. I’m totally free right now. I’ll fight whoever, wherever, and whenever I want as long as it’s the right match against the right opponent on the right night of the week.”

This would indicate that Robinson can sign a full-time deal with AEW if offered or split his time between AEW and NJPW if agreements are reached. It would also make sense for Robinson to join AEW as his wife, Toni Storm, works for the promotion.