AEW Heading To UBS Arena For Back-to-Back Live Shows On 12/8, Ticket Details

AEW sent PWMania.com the following:

AEW Storms into UBS Arena on December 8

Tickets On Sale This Friday, September 10, for Back-to-Back Live Shows “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage”

Belmont Park, NY, (Sept. 7, 2021) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brings its wildly popular shows “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” to the brand-new UBS Arena on Wednesday, December 8, for a spectacular night of bell-to-bell action. Located on the border of Queens and Nassau County in Belmont Park, NY, the state of the art UBS Arena will host the world-class wrestlers of AEW as they take the squared circle in the stunning new venue.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 plus fees.

AEW is red hot, coming off an incredible “All Out” PPV event last Sunday with the jaw-dropping debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho, just 16 days after the thunderous debut of the legendary CM Punk. AEW’s two weekly shows airing on TNT, “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” also continue to dominate the ratings on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

AEW’s stellar line-up of legendary wrestlers and homegrown talent also includes Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros., MJF, Hangman Page, Christian Cage, Malakai Black and many others.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue that is finishing construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, the state-of-the-art arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

Located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, UBS Arena is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.