AEW Hires Former Anthem/Impact Employee

Shane Emerson is the new Head of Global Programming & Partnership for AEW. Emerson’s LinkedIn page notes that he just started with AEW this month, and is based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Emerson will be spearheading AEW’s international expansion on all fronts, according to PWInsider. This includes licensing, partnerships and strategies. Emerson previously worked for Anthem in a similar role with Impact Wrestling, and was well-liked during his time with the company. He was seen as someone who got a lot of international business done.

Emerson’s LinkedIn page notes that he spent 11 years with Anthem, working as a Video Production Manager from January 2007 – December 2010, and then as the Director of Global Content Strategy & Partnerships from January 2011 – December 2017. He worked as a Global Video Producer/Director for Ramsey Solutions from January 2018 – September of this year.