AEW Hires WWE’s Former Vice President of Global Television Production

Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will begin his duties this week, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Johnson wrote, “We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury’s official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. This is a big backstage hire for the company.”

Mansury was a “big part” of Triple H’s regime and worked for WWE from March 2009 to May 2020. Johnson stated that some within WWE at the time referred to Mansury as the “next” Kevin Dunn, and that many people were “shocked” by his departure.