AEW Hispanic Heritage Month Results From Flex Field In Jacksonville, FL. (9/15/2024)

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in style today.

Prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game on September 15 in Jacksonville, FL., Tony Khan addressed the crowd, and a special match took place involving AEW talents.

Sammy Guevara & Hologram defeat The Beast Mortos & Matt Taven at Flex Field, the Jaguars indoor practice field. Featured below is video footage from the bout, as well as photos shared by AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Harley Cameron, who were also in attendance.

