AEW Hispanic Heritage Month Results From Flex Field In Jacksonville, FL. (9/15/2024)

AEW celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in style today.

Prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game on September 15 in Jacksonville, FL., Tony Khan addressed the crowd, and a special match took place involving AEW talents.

Sammy Guevara & Hologram defeat The Beast Mortos & Matt Taven at Flex Field, the Jaguars indoor practice field. Featured below is video footage from the bout, as well as photos shared by AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Harley Cameron, who were also in attendance.

Tony Khan present and Hologram’s entrance at today's AEW match before the Jaguars game in EverBank Stadium! pic.twitter.com/PNrYRNxsdR — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 15, 2024

Ya'll asked for a clip so here you go#AEW pic.twitter.com/0Fk6vaYWU6 — SpriteNick🇭🇺🐊 (@FloridianLucha) September 15, 2024

my life is better than yours pic.twitter.com/rIEadbQjxR — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) September 15, 2024