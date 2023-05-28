AEW Holds Meeting Advising Talent And Staff How To Deal With Media And “Dirt Sheets”

This weekend, AEW officials held an “all hands on deck, mandatory PR meeting” for talent and staff in Las Vegas for Double Or Nothing.

The meeting was led by new public relations hire Adam Hopkins, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Hopkins had over 25 years of experience with WWE before being let go in a shocking move back in January.

Hopkins was said to have discussed “some favored terms, some preferences of AEW as a company, and offered some of his experience to the meeting.”

The meeting also emphasized the importance of media literacy. Officials told AEW talent that they know a lot of them talk to “dirt sheets,” and they were told to make sure to establish “off the record” in certain situations, and that those they’re speaking with understand what that term means.

It was noted that this did not appear to be a finger wagging situation, but rather a way of informing talent and staff about how to better protect themselves and the company from misinformation.

Bryan Danielson also spoke at the meeting, saying that perhaps he isn’t the best person to give advice because he made headlines for saying apples were tree sperm when he was supposed to be doing media to promote a Kenny Omega match. Claudio Castagnoli, ROH World Champion, also spoke, emphasizing the importance of media interviews in promoting yourself, your story, and the on-screen program.

Sources praised the meeting, particularly Hopkins. Several people at the meeting mentioned his experience, and one top talent described him as a game changer for the company in the PR department. One talent described the meeting as “very useful.”