AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite Preview For Tonight (12/22)

AEW will present the Holiday Bash Dynamite tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro North Carolina, live on TNT.
The following matches/segments have been announced for tonight-
-Griff Garrison vs. Malakai Black
-Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole, Cole will also present a special gift to Young Bucks & Bobby Fish
-TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho
-Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party
-MJF & FTR vs. CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin
Stay tuned in to PWMania.com for the latest news & rumors on AEW Dynamite, plus full coverage later on tonight after 8 PM Eastern Time.