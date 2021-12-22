AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite Preview For Tonight (12/22)

AEW will present the Holiday Bash Dynamite tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro North Carolina, live on TNT.

The following matches/segments have been announced for tonight-

-Griff Garrison vs. Malakai Black

-Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole, Cole will also present a special gift to Young Bucks & Bobby Fish

-TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho

-Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

-MJF & FTR vs. CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin

