AEW House Rules Live Event Results From Huntsville, AL 6/3/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s AEW House Rules live event at the the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

* Max Caster def. Tony Nese in a Singles Match.

* Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett def. The Boys (Brett Tate and Brandon Tate) in a Tag Team Match.

* Kyle Fletcher def. a local talent in a Singles Match.

* Kris Stadtlander (c) def. Lady Frost to retain her AEW TBS Championship.

* FTW Champion HOOK, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy def. “All Ego” Ethan Page, Big Bill and “Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance in a Trios Match.

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Shawn Spears in a Singles Match.

* Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck in a Singles Match.

* Toni Storm (c) def. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Skye Blue and Anna Jay A.S. in a 4-Way Match to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship.

* Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy def. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard in a Tag Team Match.