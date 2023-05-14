AEW House Rules Results From Salem, VA 5/13/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s AEW live event at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia:

* FTW Champion Hook retained over Ethan Page

* The Gunns defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson

* Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall. Cassidy and Allin celebrated with several young fans in the ring post-match

Intermission and AEW President Tony Khan came out to thank everyone for coming

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Christopher Daniels

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retained over Lee Moriarty

* “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Big Bill in the No DQ main event. This was an awesome match, weapons and fighting all over the place. Bill did great. Hangman wore his eye patch. He did a post-match promo and said he wasn’t supposed to be here but he is because he called his mother and she encouraged him to go fight. He said tomorrow is Mother’s Day so if you see your mother, blow her a kiss. Hangman also mentioned how he has family he hasn’t been able to talk to, who are fighting The Blackpool Combat Club, but as far as he’s concerned family is always family. He also said “eye for an eye” when it comes to his own eye