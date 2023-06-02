AEW House Rules This Weekend, Dynamite Update, Collision Dates With CM Punk

This weekend, AEW will hit the road for two non-televised live House Rules events. The company will perform tonight at the Cadance Bank Arena in Tupelo, MS, and on Saturday at the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Tickets for both shows are now on sale.

This week, AEW announced new Dynamite and Collision dates. Dynamite/Rampage will perform at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on July 26, then at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL on August 2, and at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on August 9.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Collision will take place on August 12 at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. For that show, CM Punk is advertised. All of these shows will go on sale on Friday, June 9.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision is coming to @gbocoliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, August 12th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am ET!

