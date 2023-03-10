AEW In The Process Of Negotiating Long-Term Contracts With Several Top Stars

It’s a big year for AEW President Tony Khan as he works to keep some of his biggest stars under contract, particularly in light of Cody Rhodes’ departure from the company last year, which demonstrated that an AEW talent can leave for the WWE and still have a decent chance of success.

At this point, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks must choose whether to stay with AEW, a company they helped found in 2019, or accept the rival promotion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega’s AEW contract would have already expired, if not for the time he had to take off last year to recover from various injuries. That agreement now includes more time. All three contracts will now expire later this year.

The AEW wants to sign them to new contracts before they become free agents, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated, “AEW is working on signing the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to new long-term deals well before they become free agents”

The House Of Black recently defeated The Elite to win the AEW Trios Championships. Next week on Dynamite, they’re scheduled to compete against House of Black and the Jericho Appreciation Society for the titles.