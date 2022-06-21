AEW Injury Updates on Matt Hardy, Lee Johnson and Darius Martin

Fightful Select has provided several AEW injury updates. Today’s news includes the following:

– Matt Hardy was “banged up” when he and Johnny Hardy (John Hennigan) lost to Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the AAA Triplemania event on Saturday. Hardy’s knee was allegedly swollen, but the seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.

– Lee Johnson hasn’t wrestled since he and Brock Anderson defeated Julio Cruz and Victor Chase on AEW Dark in early May, and he’s unlikely to do so again this summer. Johnson has recently been suffering with a knee issue and will be out for a few more months.

– Darius Martin has been out since suffering injuries in a “really nasty” car accident in late April or early May. He was expected to be out for 6 to 9 months at the time. Martin could return to the ring by the end of 2022, according to AEW officials, but that isn’t a guarantee. Martin hasn’t wrestled since a 10-man triumph on AEW Dark in mid-April with brother Dante Martin, The Hardys, and Frankie Kazarian against Private Party, Max Caster, The Blade, and Angelico.

