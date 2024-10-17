AEW Is Considering Booking Match Following Viral Fake Graphic

This week’s Dynamite episode was jam-packed with action, but one match did not go as planned.

A fake graphic for an AEW International Title match between Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada was circulated during the show. Before the show, Luchablog stated that they believe Dorada has not yet received a work visa for the United States.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that once AEW learned about the graphic, they want to book the match in the future.

Meltzer said, “I saw on social media this thing that said Takeshita was wrestling Mascara Dorada on Dynamite tonight.

Bryan Alvarez added, “It was a fake graphic.”

Meltzer continued, “It was a fake graphic, but I did not know it was a fake graphic because it looked just like their graphic, and I’m going like, ‘Oh my god, they’re announcing this match at the last minute.’ So I went to the show, didn’t know any better, and then the show’s over, and it didn’t happen, so I figured maybe something happened to Mascara Dorada, I don’t know. So I actually was asked and I go like, ‘What happened to Mascara Dorada?’ And they said, ‘That was a fake graphic, but what a great match. Boy, do we want to put that match on now. So, whoever made up this great match or this fake graphic, he spurred an idea in people’s heads and, in fact, they love the idea of that match. I don’t know if it’s going to happen anytime soon, and Mascara Dorada, as of now, has not been able to work for AEW. I mean, they want him. They would like to have him. I was actually at the show thinking I was going to see that match.”

