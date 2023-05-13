AEW Is Still The Main Priority For A Top Free Agent

If negotiations with All Elite President Tony Khan go well, Kota Ibushi, who is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, could be the newest star to join the company. Kota Ibushi is still the most well-known name on the current free agent market.

Ibushi left NJPW in February after missing more than a year of action because of a shoulder injury. He returned to the ring for GCW over WrestleMania weekend.

Ibushi mentioned to Dark Puroresu Flowsion that NJPW had offered him the chance to return to the promotion. But since he wants to work for AEW, he still considers it his top priority.

He also hinted at a potential reunion with Kenny Omega, his former Golden Lovers tag team partner.

Ibushi would be a welcome addition to AEW’s roster, despite their large and stacked roster.

