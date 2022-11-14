AEW Issues Press Release on Full Gear Airing at Movie Theaters Across North America

AEW sent the following to PWMania.com:

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING “AEW FULL GEAR” TO MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

November 14, 2022 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions today announced that fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to experience the highly anticipated AEW: FULL GEAR pay-per-view in select movie theaters on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcasting live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, fans can choose from more than 300 movie theaters across North America to enjoy the epic matchups, including:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory • ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Saturday’s event.

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW: FULL GEAR available in select theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Emagine Theatres, Marcus Theaters in the U.S.; Landmark Cinemas in Canada; and Cinepolis in Latin America. To locate a theater showing the event, check the Joe Hand Promotions website at AEW Full Gear Theater Locations.