AEW Issues Press Release To Officially Announce Launch Of AEW Collision On TNT On 6/17

The announcement has been made.

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a third weekly television show to cable.

As expected, AEW Saturday Collision was announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Up-fronts in New York City, New York on Wednesday morning.

The company issued a press release, which you can read by visiting AllEliteWrestling.com.

In the press release, it was revealed that AEW Saturday Collision will premiere as a new weekly two-hour program on TNT, with the debut episode taking place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8/7c.

“As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today,” a subsequent Twitter announcement about the news began. “TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, AEW Collision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT!”

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Saturday Collision results coverage.