AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report

“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on  

Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99 

— Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship; 

AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship,  ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line–  

November 14, 2022 – AEW will put multiple world championship belts on the line and  showcase its biggest stars in an action-packed battle for supremacy in the upcoming FULL GEAR pay-per-view event.  

The highly anticipated event will stream live in the U.S. from the Prudential Center in Newark,  NJ, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected  devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.  

The card for FULL GEAR includes the follow match-ups:  

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
  • AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
  • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
  • Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus
  • Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
  • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Saturday’s event. 

Viewers can stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or  via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and  Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to  comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users.  The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher  Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels. 

FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along  with select movie theatres in North America. International fans can access the event through  PPV.com and FITE.  

