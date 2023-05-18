AEW Issues Statement Acknowledging The Passing Of “Superstar” Billy Graham

All Elite Wrestling has acknowledged the passing of a true pro wrestling icon.

The company took to Twitter this week to react to the sad news regarding the passing of WWE Hall of Fame legend “Superstar” Billy Graham.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Superstar Billy Graham,” the company wrote in a post on Twitter, which included an ‘In Memory Of’ graphic. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Rest in peace to “Superstar” Billy Graham.

“20 Years Too Soon.”