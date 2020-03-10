AEW Issues Statement Regarding The Coronavirus

AEW released the following statement regarding the Coronavirus and upcoming live events:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.