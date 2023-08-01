AEW Issues Statement Regarding The Fight Forever Video Game

The statement below was released via the AEW Fight Forever video game’s Twitter/X account:

AEW: Fight Forever celebrated its one-month launch anniversary last Saturday! On behalf of the teams at @AEW and @THQNordic, we wanted to extend a THANK YOU FOR PLAYING to our passionate community. Your FUN is our TOP priority and we’re listening to all of the feedback you’ve provided!

The dev team at YUKE’s Co. Ltd. is working tirelessly to continuously improve the Fight Forever experience with future updates and new content releases. Stay tuned to @AEWGames for all OFFICIAL announcements regarding updates and content in the coming weeks! Stay tuned!