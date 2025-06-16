AEW & Jon Moxley Facing Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Assault

All Elite Wrestling and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) are facing a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred during the May 10, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The lawsuit, filed by former AEW production crew member Christopher Dispensa on May 30, 2025, accuses Moxley of negligence, assault, and battery, claiming the star went off-script during a steel cage match with Kenny Omega and forcefully shoved Dispensa to the ground. The fall reportedly resulted in serious neck and shoulder injuries, which later required multiple surgeries.

The report, first published by Sports Illustrated, notes that Dispensa is seeking more than $25,000 in damages to cover medical expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering.

In addition to naming Moxley, the lawsuit targets AEW for what Dispensa alleges was negligent hiring and training, citing what the filing claims is Moxley’s “history of disciplinary issues.”

However, sources within AEW strongly disputed that claim, telling The Takedown (SI’s wrestling vertical) that Moxley is considered a respected locker room leader and that they were unaware of any history of backstage misconduct.

Dispensa also claims he reported the incident to AEW’s medical team the night it happened, but that follow-up care was later denied, contributing to ongoing complications and his exit from the company in December 2024.

Neither Moxley nor AEW have publicly commented on the lawsuit as of this writing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this developing legal situation.