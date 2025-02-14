AEW Keeping PPV Schedule Confidential To Avoid WWE Conflicts

AEW has yet to hold a pay-per-view event in 2025 and has largely kept its PPV schedule under wraps, with only four confirmed events so far:

– Revelation – March 9 in Los Angeles, CA

– Dynasty – April 6 in Philadelphia, PA

– All In – July 12 in Arlington, TX

– Forbidden Door – August 24 in England

However, in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW is intentionally keeping its full PPV schedule a secret to prevent WWE from booking events on the same night in direct competition.

According to Meltzer, WWE has strategically counter-programmed AEW PPVs in the past, booking live events in the same market or running competing shows. A recent example was December 2024, when WWE booked a house show in Orlando, FL on the same night as AEW Worlds End.

Meltzer explained:

“One of the reasons AEW PPV dates aren’t being announced well in advance is because of WWE countering Worlds End and All In Texas, as well as other shows. The stuff is being kept top secret and even those internally don’t know of dates and stuff after April.”

By keeping future PPV dates confidential, AEW aims to avoid direct competition from WWE, allowing them to maximize their audience and prevent scheduling conflicts. This means that while fans have four major shows to look forward to, additional PPVs beyond April will likely remain a mystery until closer to their actual dates.

Stay tuned for further updates as AEW continues to finalize its 2025 PPV calendar.