AEW Late Night Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/23

Tuesday’s AEW Late Night Dynamite special drew 585,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Late Night Dynamite ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It ranked #71 for the night in viewership.

The taped one-hour special actually began at 12:38am ET. It featured just three matches – Scorpio Sky over Ben Carter in the opener, Anna Jay over Brandi Rhodes, and Shawn Spears over Matt Sydal in the main event. Chris Jericho did guest commentary.

AEW had a very strong lead-in last night as the NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.04 rating in the key 18-49 demo. The NBA game that aired before Dynamite also topped the night in viewership with 4.828 million viewers.