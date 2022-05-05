AEW Makes Change To Visual Presentation Of Dynamite

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a change was made to the show’s visual presentation.

In recent months, AEW was using a blue lighting effect on the crowd but this week the lighting was brightened to make the fans more visible on television.

On April 23rd, a fan requested that AEW change the lighting of the crowd and Tony Khan responded during this week’s Dynamite:

“Thank you for your great suggestion!”