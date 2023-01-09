AEW Makes Changes to Their Championship Title Belts

AEW kicked off 2023 with production changes, a new stage set, graphics, and more to both Dynamite and Rampage. Several AEW championship title belt designs have also been modified.

According to Fightful Select, several title belts have had their logos changed. The Tag Team Championship belts, in particular, have received some “minor updates.”

AEW slowly rolled out its titles in 2019, with Chris Jericho defeating Hangman Adam Page to win the inaugural AEW World Championship at All Out.

On an October 2019 edition of Dynamite, Riho defeated Nyla Rose to become the first ever AEW Women’s Champion, while SoCal Uncensored (SCU) defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the Tag Team Titles in the title tournament finals later that month.

In May 2020, Cody Rhodes was crowned the first-ever TNT Champion. Jade Cargill won a tournament and will be the new TBS Champion in October 2021.

Pac won the gold at AEW x. NJPW Forbidden Door in the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship in June 2022. The Trios Championships were introduced, and they were won by Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks at All Out 2022.