AEW Makes Special Announcement For 2024 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

A special announcement has been made regarding this year’s Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.

At the AEW Double Or Nothing: Buy-In pre-show on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tony Khan appeared alongside Owen Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, to make the special announcement.

This year’s Owen Hart Cup tournament winners will receive AEW World Championship and AEW Women’s World Championship shots at the AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The finals will take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 10, 2024.