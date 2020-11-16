AEW Makes Special Offer To Fans Attending Dynamite

AEW announced the following:

We are excited to announce, this Wednesday, November 18, as part of our live DYNAMITE, we will have a Contactless & Physically Distanced Meet & Greet opportunity (limited tickets will be available) for ticket holders!

Prior to the start of the event, the former 2-Time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Coach Arn Anderson, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and the legendary Jake Roberts will be available for a contactless & physically distanced Meet and Greet session! This is the first time since March, we have been able to offer this, so if you are planning on being at DYNAMITE on Wednesday, do not miss out on this rare opportunity!