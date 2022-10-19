AEW Management Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat Following Their Stiff Match

According to Fightful Select, AEW management spoke with Athena and Jody Threat following the taping of their match for Dark last week in Toronto.

Threat and Athena appeared to be working stiffly as you can see in the clip below. Fightful reports that there was a moment when Threat slipped on what her comeback was supposed to be and ended up getting “a little lost,” at which point she asked Athena what was going to happen next in the match.

People close to Threat claimed she had no issues with the physicality, but the incident shouldn’t have occurred in the first place. According to those close to Athena, management spoke with both women to make sure everything was fine. According to a source with knowledge of the incident, this should have been an opportunity to set an example rather than allowing the match to progress as it did.

Threat is not big on the attention that comes from situations like these, according to a source, and she tried to stay away from the political side of things in wrestling. Threat reportedly did not complain and there was no backstage argument between the two women.

You can watch a clip from the match below.