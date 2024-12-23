AEW Maximum Carnage 2025 Announced

The Brady Music Center venue made the following AEW-related announcement today:

“JUST ANNOUNCED: AEW brings you MAXIMUM CARNAGE with 2 action-packed nights of professional wrestling as AEW Dynamite AND AEW Collision invade Brady Music Center, 1/15 & 1/16! Pre Sale: WRESTLING 12/17 at 10am. On sale 12/30 at 10am.”

AEW recently filed for the “Maximum Carnage” trademark.