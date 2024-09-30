AEW May Switch Video Game Developers After Fight Forever Issues

When AEW’s Fight Forever video game was released in 2023, critics gave it mixed reviews. It currently has a 60% positive rating on Steam and 1,078 reviews.

According to an article on insider-gaming.com, sources say AEW officials are “strongly considering” finding a new video game development partner for future releases. A source told the outlet the following:

“They [AEW] knows that things didn’t go the way they expected. The game was over-budget and it under delivered when it came out. It has AEW strongly considering moving to a new developer for their games.”

“Everything is on the table. There were some positives with the Yuke’s relationship, and some feel that with a foundation in place, another game could make things better rather than giving up after one attempt. But you can’t argue that there are concerns with how things went in the final year of the game’s development.”

The article also noted that since AEW owns the Fight Forever engine, it’s unlikely the company would look to have another game built from scratch, as Fight Forever went “well over budget and didn’t turn a profit.” At this time, AEW has not made a final decision on a new partner or whether a new game will be released in the near future.