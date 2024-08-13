AEW Moves Match Scheduled For 8/17 Collision To 8/16 Rampage

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of MxM Collection vs. Top Flight for the August 16 episode of AEW Rampage.

The bout was originally scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision on August 17, however was bumped up a day to the 8/16 Rampage during an AEW digital exclusive video that was released today.

Also scheduled for this week’s AEW Rampage on 8/16 is Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian in singles action.