AEW Name Pulled From TV Due To Upcoming Surgery

AEW will be without a personality in the future due to surgery.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that Taz was unable to attend due to the parking lot attack. The storyline revolved around him suffering a knee injury. HOOK, his son, vowed to exact revenge on those responsible.

It is believed to be the beginning of a storyline involving Christian and HOOK. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Taz has been written off television due to an upcoming knee replacement surgery.

Meltzer wrote, “The story was that he was attacked and injured was a cover story because he’ll be out for a while as he’s getting full knee replacement surgery. His knees have been bad for years.”

Taz has previously stated that he required surgery, but has repeatedly postponed it. Nigel McGuinness took over commentary for Dynamite, working alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

We wish him speedy recovery.