AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door Results – June 26, 2022

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois with the first ever AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Kicking things off tonight at 7/6c with “The Buy-In” pre show, which will feature Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC & Yuya Uemura from the NJPW Dojo.

Also on the pre-show will be CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo), as well as Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desparado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in tag-team action.

From there, we switch over to the PPV main card at 8/7c, featuring Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) & Minoru Suzuki, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi & Sting vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & El Phantasmo (w/Hikuleo), PAC vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black in a Four Way Match for the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, the PPV card will feature FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) [ROH] vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) in a Three Way Tag Team Winner Takes All Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship & IWGP Tag Team Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. a mystery opponent chosen by Bryan Danielson, Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page in a Four Way Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door results from Sunday, June 26, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW & NJPW: THE FORBIDDEN DOOR RESULTS (6/26/2022)

