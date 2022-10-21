AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.

Rosa is the AEW Women’s World Champion and is currently out due to a back injury. Toni Storm recently told Bleacher Report about her interim title reign, she said, “I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW Women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work”

Meltzer discussed women’s divisions and Rosa last month, saying, “There was a lot of division among many of the women and Rosa, basically the ones who made public comments that insinuated her injury wasn’t that bad or those who privately felt due to the timing of her saying her injury was serious and she’d need time off after being told she was dropping the title to Toni Storm.”

It hasn’t been confirmed that Rosa’s friends aren’t being used because of Rosa’s problems, but the timing is interesting. This comes after several people, including Konnan, questioned the severity of Rosa’s back injury.

Rosa recently tweeted photos of herself receiving back therapy from a doctor.