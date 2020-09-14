AEW Now Offering A ‘Season Pass’ For Dynamite Events

The previous two episodes of AEW Dynamite did not sellout at Daily’s Place despite only around 500 to 750 tickets being made available. Tickets for recent Dynamite tapings had been starting at $30 dollars per show. AEW is now offering a seven show “season pass” for a total of $175 dollars or $25 dollars per show.

